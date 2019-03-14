|
Patrick Joseph Coleman
El Paso - Patrick Joseph Coleman, 78 passed away on January 23, 2019 resting peacefully in his El Paso, TX home surrounded by his children and loved ones. Born August 3, 1940 to William and Cordelia Coleman, El Paso, TX. Patrick is survived by his children: Donna Hensley, Keith Coleman, Shawn Patrick Coleman (wife Nancy), William Christopher Coleman (wife Ajay), grandchildren, cousins, beloved family and friends. Patrick a retired firefighter was revered by many as a helpful and kind man with a terrific sense of humor. Services will be held March 15, 2019 visitation 1-6p, service from 3-4p at Crestview Funeral Home located at 1462 N. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79936, (915) 856-1400. Honors provided by El Paso Fire Department. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers appreciated for El Paso Shriners or Firefighters Charities.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 14, 2019