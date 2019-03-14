Services
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 856-1400
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
Patrick Joseph Coleman Obituary
Patrick Joseph Coleman

El Paso - Patrick Joseph Coleman, 78 passed away on January 23, 2019 resting peacefully in his El Paso, TX home surrounded by his children and loved ones. Born August 3, 1940 to William and Cordelia Coleman, El Paso, TX. Patrick is survived by his children: Donna Hensley, Keith Coleman, Shawn Patrick Coleman (wife Nancy), William Christopher Coleman (wife Ajay), grandchildren, cousins, beloved family and friends. Patrick a retired firefighter was revered by many as a helpful and kind man with a terrific sense of humor. Services will be held March 15, 2019 visitation 1-6p, service from 3-4p at Crestview Funeral Home located at 1462 N. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79936, (915) 856-1400. Honors provided by El Paso Fire Department. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers appreciated for El Paso Shriners or Firefighters Charities.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 14, 2019
