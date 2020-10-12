Patrick M. GriffithsEl Paso - Patrick M. Griffiths died October 10, 2020, at the age of 50. He was born in Warren, Ohio, on July 1, 1970. He was preceded in death by his father Fred Griffiths. He is survived by his mother, Sharon Griffiths of El Paso; his brothers, Craig (Vickie) of Clinton, Ohio, and Rick (Brenda) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; nephews; Mitchell Sean, and Luke, and extended family in Delaware, Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina.Patrick graduated from Lakeview High School, Cortland, Ohio, in 1988. While at Lakeview, he was a member of the football and baseball teams. After high school, Patrick attended Miami of Ohio for three years, then earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at the University of Texas El Paso in business administration.Patrick chose to reside and work in El Paso. He was gifted in his field of real estate finance. Patrick had an easy-going, pleasant demeanor. Many considered him a friend, and have fond memories of him.He will be greatly missed.