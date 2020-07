Patrico MarioniEl Paso - Patricio Marioni, Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 30, 2020. He was a long time resident of El Paso. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Amelia Marioni. His 2 daughters Patricia ( Javier) , Blanca ( James ) , and his son Patricio ( Christine ). His 4 grandchildren Erika, Raul, Natalie, Allyssa.He is also survived by his sister & brother Ofelia & Ramon.Due to covid-19 there will be a private ceremony.