|
|
Patsy Neal Thunhurst, 70 years old
Patsy Neal (Wyatt) Thunhurst passed away February 18, 2019 at the age of 70 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born October 25, 1948 in El Paso, TX to Minor Eugene Wyatt and Lucille Johnson Wyatt. During her teenage years, she worked various jobs. Little did she know that her job at Adair TV repair would forever change her life! It was there that she met a handsome young man who used to tease her to get her attention. Their relationship blossomed and Daryl Thunhurst became her husband on October 8, 1966. Daryl was a loving, devoted husband for over 52 years, taking care of her day and night. Patsy IS the love of his life.
Patsy worked as a bookkeeper in the family business, Daryl's TV, for over 30 years. She also worked as a real-estate agent and a tax preparer for H&R Block and Jackson-Hewitt for a few years. She also had a business with personalized children's books and web page design. Patsy enjoyed life and her favorite past time was to play games, especially Uno or Rummy. Her contagious laugh when she made you draw additional cards or funny expressions such as "you dirty dawg" or "horsefeathers" when the tables were turned will continue to be remembered. She also enjoyed going camping with the El Paso 4x4 Club. She made many life-long friends due to her involvement with the club. She is fondly remembered for making the trips fun and quickly became the dessert queen for all potlucks. One of her most requested desserts was her famous banana split cake. Patsy also enjoyed singing in the choir at Hillcrest Baptist Church, an activity she continued until her Alzheimer's made it too difficult.
She is survived by her husband Daryl, daughter Cynthia Thunhurst Squire and husband Andy of Las Cruces, daughter Crystal Thunhurst Grise and husband Phillip of El Paso, granddaughter Amber Squire Jackson and husband Tyler of Las Cruces, grandson Timothy Squire of Las Cruces, and granddaughter Lilith Rose Grise of El Paso.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 4710 Hercules Avenue, El Paso. Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Committal Service will follow at 1:30 PM at Restlawn Memorial Park, 4848 Alps Dr., El Paso. Services entrusted to San Jose Funeral Homes, 915-532-1856.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 24, 2019