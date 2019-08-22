|
Patti Steakley
El Paso - Patti Steakley went to help God manage that big day care in the sky on August 17, after battling cancer for years.
Patricia Lynn Stitt was born December 17, 1964 in El Paso and moved to Austin in 1980. Among Patti's passions were her love for her husband Dan, family, music, humor, crosswords, eliminating child abuse and driving. Patti had a beautiful spirit, was courageous and positive, always smiling, and never without a kind word.
Patti went to Eastwood High, graduating from McCallum High in Austin. She attended ACC and worked as a bookkeeper. Patti met the love of her life, Dan Steakley, in 1993 and married in 1995. She ran the Angel Tree Program for 20 years.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ed. She is survived by husband Dan Stephen Steakley, stepchildren Stephen, Will and Ashley; sisters Karen Stitt and Gwynn Flato; niece Renee Chavez; 5 grandchildren.
Please make donations in Patti's honor to Angel Tree or Project Chance (http://www.project-chance.org/donations.html).
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 22, 2019