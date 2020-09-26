Paul CalcaterraEl Paso - Paul Calcaterra, our wonderful father fell asleep in death on September 23, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Fort worth Texas on August 11, 1939 to Joe and Leona Calcaterra, he is survived by his sister Joanne Davis of Fort Worth; Joseph Calcaterra of El Paso; his two children Patty Ann Calcaterra and his grandson Elijah of Fort Worth and Paul Calcaterra of Stuart, FL and granddaughters Caitlyn and Coraleigh Calcaterra.Paul came from humble beginnings in Fort Worth, but his family was industrious, and they all worked together sewing moccasins and eventually in managing rent homes. Paul attended Texas Christian University and originally wanted to major in Geology with aspirations of becoming a wildcatter. His hopes were dashed when he found out he would have to move to West Texas or Saudi Arabia and the desert certainly did not appeal to him! He majored in Mathematics and took a few business classes. Along with his father and brother, they started Cowtown Boot Company in Fort Worth, TX. As the business grew, they moved to El Paso and had factories in both the US and Mexico. Paul found himself in West Texas after all!He joined the Marine Corps in 1962 and was discharged in 1967. There he met Deane Shirley who introduced him to his sister Sylvia Jan. Paul and Jan married in 1968 and moved to El Paso. In homage to his childhood, he planted a garden and had his children manage it for him. Paul took great pride in his family and shared stories of his remarkable childhood with his children. Ever industrious, he learned how to fly and flew his family on business trips to scout new retail store locations throughout the Southwest.Paul always had a desire to farm and ranch and eventually purchased land in Dell City to raise cattle. As he got older, he wanted to retire in Florida, so he purchased an alligator farm! It was the best of all worlds. Leather, farming, and fishing! The farm also afforded him the opportunity to work closely with his son Paul.In the end, Paul worked side by side by the three men in his life he held dear: his father, his brother and his son. In his own words, "He had a good life."He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.A Memorial Talk of his life will be held at San Jose Funeral Home, 10950 Pellicano, El Paso, Texas 79935, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 between 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.