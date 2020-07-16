Paul Carman Efaw
El Paso - PAUL CARMAN EFAW entered into the hands of his Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 83. He was a loving husband, father, brother and will be greatly missed. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a longtime Journalist. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Marguerite and Harry Efaw.He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Ruth Efaw, his beloved son James Paul Efaw, his loving sister Sharon Dix Davis. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM , with Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00AM at Sunset Funeral Home-West, with Pastor Eddie Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:00PM, Army Honors. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Charlie's Lunch, P.O. Box 1821, Keller, TX. 76244 in honor of Paul Efaw. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net https://www.facebook.com/sunsetfuneralhome/