El Paso - With our hearts heavy with loss, we announce the passing of Paul E. Harrington. Paul passed away on April 22, 2020 at home after battling cancer for four years. He fought bravely and valiantly. Born in Detroit, Michigan in October 1964 to Dr. John F. and Mary Harrington, he grew up in Beverly Hills, Michigan. Paul loved to share stories of learning to skate on the Rouge River and playing in the woods behind his home. He played little league and hockey in his youth and again later in life through the Hockey at a Fun Pace in the Home of the El Paso Rhinos Hockey Team. Paul became a teacher and flourished, teaching at Riverside High School; Brother Rice High School (his alma mater); and Socorro High School. After being named Teacher of the Year in 2003, he entered administration at Socorro High School by becoming a Curriculum Coach then Assistant Principal. Always moving forward, he became principal of Mountain View High School in Clint ISD. He left his mark a permanent one in the small changes he made to the campus, most notably, the Health Magnet School and wing. As his condition progressed, he moved on as Child Nutrition Program Director, from which he retired in October, 2019. Paul met and married his bride of (almost) 27 years, Cynthia, and raised 2 children, Erika-Marie (Fabian), and Isaac. He was blessed with 5 grandchildren, Jesi Rosemary, Damian Anthony, Kaitlin Esmeralda, Tristan Malachi, and Romina Amaya whom he loved dearly and whose company he enjoyed as often as he could. Paul was the third of four children and is also survived by his older brother, John/Jack (Natalie); sister, Maureen (Andrew); and younger brother, Dennis (Rhonda). Paul leaves behind parents-in-law Felix and Gloria Vasquez; brothers-in-law, Robert and Felix (Nancy) and sister-in-law Cristi (Alex) along with 8 nieces, and 6 nephews. Paul, your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure. "I love you more today than yesterday, but not as much as tomorrow." https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/el-paso-tx/hillcrest-funeral-home/5092
