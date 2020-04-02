|
Paul Edward Baray (Tito)
El Paso - Paul Edward Baray was born on March 19, 1953, in El Paso, Texas and passed away on March 17, 2020, in Bulverde Texas.
Paul was preceded in death by his baby sister, Maria Cristina and his loving parents, Pablo Enrique Baray and Maria Cristina Robles Baray.
Paul is survived by his wife, Yolanda from San Antonio, Texas. His sisters Grace and brother-in -law Tom Hauser, Gloria and husband Hector Rodriquez, brother Henry all from El Paso, his twin sister Juliet, and husband Ernesto Baca from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He leaves nieces, nephews and numerous cousins to cherish his loving memory. Paul leaves behind two very special friends of over 40 years, Joseph Salazar and Alberto Casas both from El Paso.
Paul attended St. Patrick's Elementary school and graduated from Cathedral High school in 1971 in El Paso.
Paul attended the University of Texas at El Paso, and graduated with honors with a degree in English. Paul moved to Houston shortly after and lived most of his life working at Harris County, in the department of Budget Management /HR. He retired after 34 years.
Paul enjoyed traveling and took many wonderful and exotic trips with his family. He enjoyed watching sports, movies and collected coins from around the world. Paul was a runner and participated in the Houston and Los Angeles Marathons, and placed 3rd in his category.
Paul was a loving son, husband, brother, uncle and a friend. He was a devoted Catholic who loved our Lord and lived a life of Christian values.
Paul was an extraordinary man. He was compassionate, generous, honorable and a man of God.
Paul's impact on his family and close friends is reflected in the many calls and condolences we have received from so many who knew and loved him.
Paul's life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32- "and be kind and compassionate to one another forgiving one another just as God also forgives you in Christ."
Paul will be dearly missed but we know he is in God's Eternal Kingdom.
Mass and Celebration of Paul's life is pending.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020