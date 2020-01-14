|
Paul Edward Kleinschmidt
El Paso - Paul Edward Kleinschmidt, 87, passed away January 8, 2020, his 65th wedding anniversary with Carole Dettman. He is preceded in death by his parents, August and Bertha Lovekamp Kleinschmidt. Also preceding him are his great grandson, Nathan Charles Beatty, his son Michael David Kleinschmidt, and his six brothers, Walter, Herbert, Lorenz, Elmer, Erwin, and George Kleinschmidt. He is survived by his wife, Carole Kleinschmidt, son William Kleinschmidt (Diane), daughters Sue Beatty (Charles) and Kelly Rose (Stephen), grandsons Clint (Tara), Mark and Travis Beatty, granddaughters Evann Laird (Xander) and Heather Gray (Kasey), and great grandson, Colin Beatty. Paul was employed with El Paso National Bank for 30 years and was co-owner of a Mail Boxes Etc. franchise. Paul was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and faithful friend. He had a sneaky sense of humor, loved sports, and his golf buddies. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Out of sight, but never out of mind and forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Paul's name be made to: The Cure Starts Now Foundation; 10280 Chester Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45215. (Childhood Brain Cancer Research) www.thecurestartsnow.org
Memorial Service to be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00pm at Sunset Funeral Homes- East; 750 N. Carolina, El Paso, TX 79915, with burial to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 2:30pm. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
