Paul Ernest GarciaPaul Ernest Garcia, Grandpa 'Cia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020. Garcia was born in Colorado on Feb. 27, 1940, where he was also raised. He was a longtime resident of El Paso, Texas, after being stationed at Fort Bliss. He is preceded in passing by his wife of 50 years Frances Garcia, Grandma 'Cia. Grandpa 'Cia is survived by his three daughters and their children: Joanna Garcia and her son Joshua, Paula Bell, her husband Brad, and their children Kyle, Kody, Kaitlin, and Koy, and Maria Beckham, her husband Hilton, and their children Stephen and Michaela. He is also survived by his sister Mary Ann Armijo and her husband Richard. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in El Paso, Texas.