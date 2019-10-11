|
|
Paul J. Dickerson
El Paso - LTC (ret) Paul Dickerson passed away October 7, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born in Charlottesville, VA to James and Elena Dickerson. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margie; daughter, Dana (Rodney) and numerous nieces and nephews. He served in the US Army for 28 years to include the Korean and Vietnam wars. After retiring, Paul became a real estate agent and opened 3D Properties, a property management company. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church and choir, Five Points Lions Club, Omega Psi Phi, Inc Fraternity and Hampton University Alumnae Association. He was also an avid golfer and pinochle player. A special thanks goes to the staff at University Medical Center and at Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home for their delivery of exceptional care. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 3500 McRae Blvd. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019