Services
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Dickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Dickerson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. Dickerson Obituary
Paul J. Dickerson

El Paso - LTC (ret) Paul Dickerson passed away October 7, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born in Charlottesville, VA to James and Elena Dickerson. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margie; daughter, Dana (Rodney) and numerous nieces and nephews. He served in the US Army for 28 years to include the Korean and Vietnam wars. After retiring, Paul became a real estate agent and opened 3D Properties, a property management company. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church and choir, Five Points Lions Club, Omega Psi Phi, Inc Fraternity and Hampton University Alumnae Association. He was also an avid golfer and pinochle player. A special thanks goes to the staff at University Medical Center and at Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home for their delivery of exceptional care. Graveside Service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.