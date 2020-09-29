Paul R. Anguiano Sr.
El Paso, Texas - Paul R. Anguiano Sr. passed away on September 27, 2020. Paul was born April 28, 1926 in Los Angeles, California to Julio and Guadalupe Anguiano. Paul served in WWII as a member of the United States Army in the Pacific Theatre and awarded the Bronze Star. He then went on to work as a Crane Operator for Phelps Dodge Mining Corporation, retiring in 1983 at the age of 58 after 34 years of service.
Paul is preceded in death by his father, Julio, mother Guadalupe, daughter Velia A. Ramirez, two brothers, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife Magdalena Anguiano, four children son Robert (Martha), daughter Rebecca (Carlos), daughter Pat, and son Paul Jr. (Laura), 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid follower of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Rams.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-9:00pm Thursday, October 1, with vigil at 7:00pm, at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Due to the pandemic, extended family viewing will be livestreamed for vigil on https://www.facebook.com/fdacentral/
. Graveside service will be 9:00am Friday, October 2, at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Flowers and plants can be sent to Funeraria del Angel Central 3839 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX 79903.