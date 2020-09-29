1/2
Paul R. Anguiano Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul R. Anguiano Sr.

El Paso, Texas - Paul R. Anguiano Sr. passed away on September 27, 2020. Paul was born April 28, 1926 in Los Angeles, California to Julio and Guadalupe Anguiano. Paul served in WWII as a member of the United States Army in the Pacific Theatre and awarded the Bronze Star. He then went on to work as a Crane Operator for Phelps Dodge Mining Corporation, retiring in 1983 at the age of 58 after 34 years of service.

Paul is preceded in death by his father, Julio, mother Guadalupe, daughter Velia A. Ramirez, two brothers, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife Magdalena Anguiano, four children son Robert (Martha), daughter Rebecca (Carlos), daughter Pat, and son Paul Jr. (Laura), 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid follower of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Rams.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-9:00pm Thursday, October 1, with vigil at 7:00pm, at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Due to the pandemic, extended family viewing will be livestreamed for vigil on https://www.facebook.com/fdacentral/. Graveside service will be 9:00am Friday, October 2, at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Flowers and plants can be sent to Funeraria del Angel Central 3839 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX 79903.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved