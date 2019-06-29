|
Paul Vigneault
Alamogordo - Paul Donald (Viggy) Vigneault, 81
Paul Donald (Viggy) Vigneault CW3 USA Ret., passed away on June 20, 2019 at his home in Cloudcroft, NM. He was born on August 25, 1937 in Bedford, MA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife Barbara of 50 years.
He is survived by his sister, Louise Kleckowski of Avon, CT; his children, Deborah Miller and husband Marc of Cloudcroft, NM, Loraine Cimmo and husband Mike of Florida, Joanne Runnels and husband Mark and Kathi LaBree both of San Antonio, TX, Robert Vigneault and wife Karen of Belchertown, MA; eight grandchidren, Berry Miller, Sean Runnels, Jason LaBree, Ryan Runnels, Matthew Ponton, Samantha Philpott, Benjamin Vigneault and Isabel Vigneault; and four great grandchildren.
Paul was retired from the US Army after 20 years. He was an avid volunteer at various places in El Paso, TX, Cloudcroft and Alamogordo, NM. He received The President's Call To Service Award in 2014 and was also a life member of the VFW.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to any military organization or Hospice of Alamogordo.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel.
A graveside service for Paul Vigneault will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Ft Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, TX.
The Vigneault family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
Published in El Paso Times from June 29 to June 30, 2019