Paul Wayne Hurt
Paul Wayne Hurt, 84, passed away peacefully with his wife and family at his side, December 19, 2019. He was born November 12, 1935, to E.L. "Spud" Hurt and Nancy Thrasher Hurt. He graduated from Ysleta High school in 1953 and attended New Mexico Military Institute and Texas Tech University. A former businessman, he was owner of "Windows by Paul" and active in several civic organizations. Paul is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ann Turner Hurt, and children, Michael Paxson (Natalie) of Tyler, TX, Stefani Mullinix (Martin), of Austin, TX, Patricia Krieger (Curt) of Key West, FL, step-children Mary Anne Rosenberger (John) of El Paso, John David Nunez of Marietta, OH, Michael Nunez (Caris) of Horizon City, sister Rosalie Hurt Johnson (Bennett) of Las Cruces, NM, brother-in-law Steve Turner (Jo) of Cloudcroft, NM, 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday, January 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., Vista Ysleta Methodist Church, 11860 Rojas, Reverend Richard Snow officiating. Funeral arrangements have been made by Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020