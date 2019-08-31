|
|
Paula Monarez Diaz
El Paso - Former El Paso Times reporter and Living Section editor Paula Diaz, who spent most of her life showing others how to be strong, be better writers and to never lose faith, died August 29, 2019. She was 58.
Paula, who was best known in the newsroom for speaking her mind, helping others and being a little loud, died of pneumonia and other complications related to cancer. The cancer took her health over the last 10 years but it did not take her smile, her spirit and her love of others. The Bel Air High School and UTEP graduate was a sports fanatic and loyal Dallas Cowboy fan.
She began her journalism career in 1984 when she joined the Los Angeles Daily News. As a features reporter covering the arts and Hollywood, Paula reported on movie premiers and the Academy Awards, thus getting the chance to meet actors like Charlton Heston, whom she greeted as "God" because of his role in "The Ten Commandments."
In 1993, after marrying the love of her life, Julio, they moved back to El Paso because she wanted her children to be raised here. She began working as a features writer at the El Paso Times, where she was a reporter and editor until 2013 when she joined the Socorro Independent School District's public relations staff. As a Times' reporter, Paula's energy matched her outgoing personality as she interjected flair and passion into every story she wrote. In a show of solidarity, after Paula proudly announced to the world that she was going to beat cancer in an El Paso Times column, several newspaper reporters shaved their heads because she lost her hair. She was respected as an editor in the journalism community.
Throughout her battle with cancer - when she wasn't on Facebook lifting people's spirits and praising the Lord - she and her husband would be found at the Farmer's Market selling their homemade Julio's barbecue sauce. She was a devoted member and volunteer at Cielo Vista Church, where she taught Sunday school and regularly helped organize the annual Christmas play.
She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband Julio and her pride and joy, Gianna and Giancarlo. She is also survived by her parents, Maria Rita and Esequiel Monarez, and her siblings, Sabrina, Eduardo and Robert, plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019