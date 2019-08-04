|
Paula Enriquez
El Paso - Paula Enriquez, 85 passed from this life surrounded by her family on August 1, 2019 in El Paso, TX. She was born in Ricardo Flores Magon, Chihuahua, MX to Maria Felicitas Estrada de Enriquez and Francisco Enriquez-Enriquez.
Ms. Enriquez cherished her family and loved giving everyone a nickname to make them feel special. She is survived by her children Hortencia, Lourdes, Alfredo, Dora, Pedro, her 15 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter and her brothers: Tomas, Gilberto and Leopoldo Enriquez.
She was preceded in death by her brother Socorro Enriquez and her son Manuel Gurrola.
A memorial service will be held Mon., Aug. 5, 2019 5-9 pm with recitation of the rosary at 7 pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 9521 North Loop. Funeral service will be Tues., Aug. 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Vista Hills Church 2301 Lee Trevino. Her final resting place will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 4, 2019