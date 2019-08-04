Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Vista Hills Church
2301 Lee
El Paso - Paula Enriquez, 85 passed from this life surrounded by her family on August 1, 2019 in El Paso, TX. She was born in Ricardo Flores Magon, Chihuahua, MX to Maria Felicitas Estrada de Enriquez and Francisco Enriquez-Enriquez.

Ms. Enriquez cherished her family and loved giving everyone a nickname to make them feel special. She is survived by her children Hortencia, Lourdes, Alfredo, Dora, Pedro, her 15 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter and her brothers: Tomas, Gilberto and Leopoldo Enriquez.

She was preceded in death by her brother Socorro Enriquez and her son Manuel Gurrola.

A memorial service will be held Mon., Aug. 5, 2019 5-9 pm with recitation of the rosary at 7 pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 9521 North Loop. Funeral service will be Tues., Aug. 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Vista Hills Church 2301 Lee Trevino. Her final resting place will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

All Services Entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes - Americas
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 4, 2019
