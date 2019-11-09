|
|
Paula G. Jordan
El Paso - Paula G. Jordan, passed away on November 3, 2019, at the age of 93 in El Paso, Texas. Paula was born on February 13, 1926 in Los Angeles, California to her parents Pablo Gutierrez and Cristina Navarete. She was the youngest of six girls.
Paula lived a fulfilling life as a mother of five surviving children, Santiago Piña, Victor Miguel Piña, Maria Elena (Nena) Hurst, Jesus Guadalupe (Chuy) Piña, and Gloria Bogle. Paula also loved and cared for her 11 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
She was very proud of her work for the YISD school cafeteria and for Biggs Field Officers Club. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking for family and friends, caring for her pets through the years and had a green thumb as she loved to garden. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, 5:00pm - 9:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm, Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 North Carolina Drive, El Paso, Texas 79915. Burial Services are scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 11:00am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79906. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019