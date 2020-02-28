Services
Paula Jo Turner Obituary
Paula Jo Turner

El Paso - Paula Jo Turner was born on July 27, 1946 in Ranger, Texas. She was the daughter of Billy J. and Nadine L. Turner. Paula passed away in El Paso, Texas on February 21, 2020 at the age of 73 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her sister Laura Turner and her life-long friend Elaine Lewis.

Paula was a life-long lover of art and books, an avid reader from childhood up to the end. She enjoyed collecting paintings and sculptures and exploring estate sales in search of finds.

She had many interests in her life. She loved cats and birds and all the backyard wildlife, even the skunks and especially the foxes. She loved all kinds of music and live entertainment that included Broadway shows and local productions. She was an avid shopper who loved shoes, jewelry, sun glasses, sharp clothes and a great bargain. To everyone's surprise Paula became active in Weights & Conditioning, Yoga and Tai Chi (she loved her sword).

She had many friends who are going to miss her quick wit and kindness. After four decades of teaching art she always enjoyed running into former students. Fortunately she had many encounters.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to in her honor. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset West Funeral Homes. Please sign the online memory book at www.sunsetufuneralhomes.net. Private services are pending.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
