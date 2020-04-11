|
Paula Mata
El Paso - Paulita Mata born February 26, 1926 in Chihuahua Mexico, passed on April 9, 2020 surrounded by the love and peace of her children. Her family takes comfort knowing that Paulita is now reunited with her beloved Don Roberto and daughter Alicia. Paulita was a devoted wife and mother, married to Don Roberto for 75 years and dedicated to her sons and daughters: Enrique (Lupe), Carmen (Juan), Aurelia, Roberto (Mary Alice), Esteban (Maria), Lorenzo (Rebecca), Luis (Mercy), Mary Ann (Tony). She has 27 Grandchildren, 48 Great Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Paulita lived a comfortable life in the ranch house Don Roberto built for her among their beloved Pecan Trees and her beautiful flowers. Paulita loved her garden and baseball, a sport in which she excelled at as a child. She took great pride in providing a warm and caring home.
Paulita dedicated her life to providing and securing the well-being of everyone she loved and until the very end Paulita cherished her family who brought her immense joy and happiness.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020