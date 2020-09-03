1/1
Paula Rodriguez
Paula Rodriguez

El Paso, Texas - On Monday, August 17, 2020, Paula Rodriguez, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 90.

Paula was a life-long resident of El Paso. She was a hard worker and a

fantastic cook. Paula was quick to make friends with those around her. And she cemented those relationships by making sure anyone that came to her home was always fed. She had a notorious sweet tooth, which made her house a fun place to visit for her grandchildren, and later, her great-grandchildren.

Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Rodriguez, her siblings, Silvina Gallardo, Manuel Burciaga, and Augustin Burciaga, and her daughter-in-law, Rubina Rodriguez. She is survived by her two children, Albert and Ray, Jr., several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the recitation of the rosary at 12:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Graveside service will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Rosary
12:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
SEP
10
Memorial service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
SEP
10
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
