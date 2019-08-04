|
|
Pearl Dorothy Hicks
Bismarck - Pearl Dorothy Hicks, 90, passed away in her home on Tuesday, August 28, 2018. She was a loving wife and mother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Pearl is survived by her son Michael Hicks and her brother Herb Ferris of Dallas, OR. She is preceded in death by her husband Dennis L. Hicks; her sisters Arlene Ferris, Ann Bylund and Rose Hawn; brothers James, Verne and George Ferris. She will be interned on Thursday, August 08, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 4, 2019