El Paso - Pedro Castro, age 85 passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. He is survived by his brother: Miguel Angel Castro and sister: Maria G. Hayes. He worked as a boot maker for Tony Lama. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr. from 12:00PM to 4:00PM with a Vigil Service at 2:00PM. Due to the COVID 19 Virus, everyone is asked to wear a mask to enter the building for the services. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 915-598-3332 a Dignity Memorial Provider.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
