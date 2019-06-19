Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
El Paso - Pedro Flores, 82, passed away peacefully in his home on June 15, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. He was born in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico to Felipe and Maria de Jesus Flores. Pedro is preceded in death by his beloved wife Martha Flores, parents Felipe and Maria de Jesus, brother Felipe, and sister Carmen. He is survived by his sons Pedro Jr., and Oscar, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, brothers Rafael, Jose and sister Maria Elena. A visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr. with a vigil/rosary at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas.
Published in El Paso Times on June 19, 2019
