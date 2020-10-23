1/1
Pedro Huerta
1951 - 2020
Pedro Huerta

El Paso - Pedro D. Huerta passed away at his home in El Paso Texas on October 21, 2020. He died at the age of 69. He was born to Rodrigo and Josepha Huerta on June 26,1951. Mr. Huerta preceded his wife Hilda Sofia Huerta after a lifelong marriage of 50 years. Mr. Huerta was an El Paso resident who enjoyed listening to Oldies, 70's, and Classic Rock music. Mr. Huerta loved to watch baseball, football, and basketball. He enjoyed reading his El Paso Times newspaper every morning as he was a devoted monthly subscriber. Mr. Huerta was known for his huge sense of humor, love for his family, and his generosity. Survivors are Blanca Rodriquez (Rick Rodriquez), Concepcion Najera, Pedro Huerta Jr., and Esmeralda Huerta. His grandkids are Priscilla Najera, Victoria Najera, Michelle Najera, Sophia Najera, Sebastian Huerta, Bianca Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez Jr., Briana Torres, Matthew Torres, and Nikolas Torres. Visitation will be held on Wednesday October 28, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr. followed by a Graveside Service at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Thursday October 29, 2020 at 9:30 am.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home East
OCT
29
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home East
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
9158558881
