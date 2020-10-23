Pedro HuertaEl Paso - Pedro D. Huerta passed away at his home in El Paso Texas on October 21, 2020. He died at the age of 69. He was born to Rodrigo and Josepha Huerta on June 26,1951. Mr. Huerta preceded his wife Hilda Sofia Huerta after a lifelong marriage of 50 years. Mr. Huerta was an El Paso resident who enjoyed listening to Oldies, 70's, and Classic Rock music. Mr. Huerta loved to watch baseball, football, and basketball. He enjoyed reading his El Paso Times newspaper every morning as he was a devoted monthly subscriber. Mr. Huerta was known for his huge sense of humor, love for his family, and his generosity. Survivors are Blanca Rodriquez (Rick Rodriquez), Concepcion Najera, Pedro Huerta Jr., and Esmeralda Huerta. His grandkids are Priscilla Najera, Victoria Najera, Michelle Najera, Sophia Najera, Sebastian Huerta, Bianca Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez Jr., Briana Torres, Matthew Torres, and Nikolas Torres. Visitation will be held on Wednesday October 28, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr. followed by a Graveside Service at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Thursday October 29, 2020 at 9:30 am.