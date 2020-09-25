Pedro P. HerreraEl Paso - Pedro P. Herrera entered eternal rest on September 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 19, 1927. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Maria A. Herrera, and his son, Dr. Paul Herrera and his wife Karen. He is also survived by his two brothers and their wives: Sam and Delia Vega and Rudy and Jessie Vega. Pedro was preceded in death by his father and mother, Pedro Sr. and Elena Herrera and his sister Elba Bashaw.He attended and obtained Bachelor degrees of Civil Engineering from the Texas Western College and Architecture from the University of Texas at Austin. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers. Pedro settled back in his hometown and had a long and illustrious career as an Architect and Engineer. He was an active member in his church, serving as a communion server at St. Pius X. He was beloved and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.The visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27th, at 12noon, with the Rosary at 3:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Graveside service will be held Monday, September 28th at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 4848 Alps, at 11:30am.