Pedro "Pete" Rivera
El Paso - No one goes to the Father but through me; in my father's house are many mansions, I will go to prepare a place for you and when complete I will come for you. On the morning of September 19, 2019, our hero Pedro (Pete) Rivera, was received in to the holy and loving arms of the supreme architect of the universe surrounded by his loving family at the age of 73. He was born and raised in El Paso, Texas and proud Bowie Alumni and Foothill College, Los Altos, CA Alumni. He proudly and honorably served and protected our country for over 47 years. Mr. Rivera was a Vietnam Veteran, beginning his service to the U.S. as a member of the U.S. Navy, retiring as a Fleet Marine Force Corpsman Chief after 22 years (Oorah!). Then continued his service through The Department of Justice and transitioned into Customs and Border Protection when the Department of Homeland Security was established and retired Supervisor after 25 years of service. Mr. Rivera enjoyed his retirement for 9 years; he loved golfing, traveling, watching sports, telling jokes, and volunteering with numerous organizations. He is eldest of 9 siblings and is preceded in death by his parents Jesus & Socorro Rivera, and two brothers. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Lorena of 29 years, 2 children (Carla Jannette & George), 2 grandchildren (Ivan & Ariana), 4 children from previous marriages (Liz, Richard, Sergio, and Joel) and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. He will be dearly missed and never be forgotten. The family would like to thank the hundreds of family and friends who offered love and support over the last several months.
Visitation will be held on Monday September 23 from 4pm-9pm with Rosary at 7pm at San Jose Funeral Home East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. Funeral mass will take place on Tuesday September 24 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar at 11:30am. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 22, 2019