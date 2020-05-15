|
Pedro Rodriguez
El Paso - Pedro Rodriguez passed away at home on May 11th, 2020 at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Patricia, his five children Pedro Jr., Rebecca Marquez, Samuel, Manuel & Andres as well siblings Carmen, Thomas, Hermelinda, Raul, and Leonor. Pedro was also the proud grandfather to nine grandchildren, and had one great-grandchild. A long time presence in the motorcoach industry, he was the proud owner of Del Norte Coaches up to his retirement in 2009. His strong, unique personality will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him dearly.
Due to the current social distancing requirements, there will not be any formal services in hope to gather in the future to celebrate his life.
Published in El Paso Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020