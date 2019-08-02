Services
Our Lady-Valley Catholic Chr
8600 Winchester Rd
El Paso, TX 79907
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
8:00 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Pedro S. Montes Jr. Obituary
El Paso - Pedro Montes, a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas, passed away on July 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and two sons. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Socorro Montes, as well as his four children, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church with a burial to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 2, 2019
