Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
San Juan Bautista Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Pedro Torres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pedro Torres


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pedro Torres Obituary
Pedro Torres

El Paso - Pedro (Pete) Torres peacefully departed this life on November 18, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1939 and was a life-long resident of El Paso, TX. Pedro is preceded in death by his 4 brothers and sister and is survived by his sister Maria T. Gomez and nieces and nephews. The family extends their gratitude to his caregivers. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home - 1060 N. Carolina Dr. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 25th at 9:00am at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church with interment to follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home. A "Dignity" service provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pedro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now