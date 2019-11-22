|
|
Pedro Torres
El Paso - Pedro (Pete) Torres peacefully departed this life on November 18, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1939 and was a life-long resident of El Paso, TX. Pedro is preceded in death by his 4 brothers and sister and is survived by his sister Maria T. Gomez and nieces and nephews. The family extends their gratitude to his caregivers. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home - 1060 N. Carolina Dr. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 25th at 9:00am at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church with interment to follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home. A "Dignity" service provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019