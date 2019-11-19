Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Pedro Torres Chavez Obituary
Pedro Torres Chavez

El Paso - Pete T. Chavez (Titi), 87, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 17.

He leaves his wife of 61 years, Ofelia Leyva Chavez. He was born and raised in El Paso, TX, son of Julian and Carmen Chavez. Attended Ysleta High School, he served in the US Army from Oct. 1952 to 1954 and in the U.S. National Guard from January 1957 to 1960. He was Honorably Discharged from both the Army and National Guard. He retired from the El Paso County and an avid Cowboy fan. He always supported his nieces and nephews in family events and sports activities.

Pete loved to help family and friends in all types of projects, specifically passion for carpentry. We would like to give a special thanks to my uncle's caretakers, Maria and Perla Sierra. He was loved and will be missed by all. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, burial to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, 915-598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
