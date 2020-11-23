1/1
Pedro Valdez Jr.
Pedro Valdez Jr.

El Paso - Pedro "Pete" Valdez Jr. 75, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend passed away November 3, 2020. He was a lifetime resident of El Paso, Texas, and graduate of Jefferson High School Class of 1964, where he excelled in both baseball and basketball. He was a proud graduate of UTEP, where he continued to support the Miners. Pete was a proud Vietnam Veteran while serving in the U.S. Army and enjoyed participating in numerous Veteran's Day events. He retired from the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Probation Department. Pete is preceded in death by his mother Ester Avila, father Pete Valdez Sr., his brother Joe Avila, and his step-daughter Yvette Mendoza. He is survived by his wife Sandra Nevarez and by his children, Peter Valdez III, Pamela Valdez, Lavonne Carreon, Ivan Valdez, step-children Luis Nevárez, Carlos Nevárez, David Nevárez, Jullia Cruz, brother Rudy Valdez, sisters Terry Avila and Bonnie Vizcarra. Also survived by seven adoring grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. Pallbearers are Peter Valdez III, Ivan Valdez, Rudy Valdez Jr., Albert Balderrama, Christopher Carreon, and Gabriel Mendoza. Due to COVID restrictions visitation will be limited to immediate family members. He will be laid to rest at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. A memorial service with full military honors will be held at a later date.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
