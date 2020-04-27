|
Peggy Moore
El Paso - Peggy Moore, born February 5, 1925, has passed from this life and will be joining the Lord and her loved ones in heaven. Born in Douglas, Arizona she lived most of her life in El Paso, Texas. Her last years were spent in Lubbock, Texas with her daughter and son in law. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. We will miss her sweet, spunky personality and her beautiful smile. She was a very special lady. She is survived by her daughter Carlene Minnie, son in law Bob Minnie, daughter in law Connie Berry, grandchildren Tiffany Bailey, Tristan Berry, Marshall Berry, and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Selma Handley, husband Carmon Moore, and son Dennis Berry. Burial will be at Ft. Bliss Cemetery. A small family service at Martin Funeral Home will be on Monday, April 27th.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020