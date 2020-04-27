Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Moore Obituary
Peggy Moore

El Paso - Peggy Moore, born February 5, 1925, has passed from this life and will be joining the Lord and her loved ones in heaven. Born in Douglas, Arizona she lived most of her life in El Paso, Texas. Her last years were spent in Lubbock, Texas with her daughter and son in law. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. We will miss her sweet, spunky personality and her beautiful smile. She was a very special lady. She is survived by her daughter Carlene Minnie, son in law Bob Minnie, daughter in law Connie Berry, grandchildren Tiffany Bailey, Tristan Berry, Marshall Berry, and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Selma Handley, husband Carmon Moore, and son Dennis Berry. Burial will be at Ft. Bliss Cemetery. A small family service at Martin Funeral Home will be on Monday, April 27th.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -