Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
Vigil
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament
9025 Diana Drive
Dr. Perla Hidalgo Rossignol


Baguio City, Philippines - Dr. Perla Hidalgo Rossignol, entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 74. She is preceded by her parents Felipe Hidalgo and Eutropia Hidalgo. She was a loving wife of 35 years, daughter, sister, mother, and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband Claude Joseph Rossignol and her beloved son Joseph C. Rossignol. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Monday May 20, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00am on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 9025 Diana Drive. Committal Service will be private.

Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on May 19, 2019
