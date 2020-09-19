Perry Bassel Haynes WolfeEl Paso, TX - Perry Bassel Haynes Wolfe was born June 12, 1932 in Grandfield, Oklahoma to Perry Talbott Wolfe and Bennye Maxine (Caudill) Wolfe and passed away in El Paso, Texas on September 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Peggy Marie Wolfe and their four children: Tanya Loving (Wings), Dr. Perry T. Wolfe II (Ana), Micaela Bean (Rodger Mason), and Shelby Wolfe-Power (Carl Alvarez). Also surviving him are his seven grandchildren April Delaware (Nick), Adam Loving (Sara Priddy), Taylor Wolfe (Michael Harris), Perry Talbott Wolfe , Reanna Bean (Nick Rodecap), Ryan Bean, Deme Wolfe-Power, and his 10 great grandchildren Chris, Auden, Matti, Willa, Finn, Emme, Texas, Amaya, Nicholas, and Harrison. His surviving brother is William Wade Wolfe (Jean) along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, James Preston Wolfe.Raised near the former 101 Ranch in Oklahoma, Bassel became interested in art at the age of 4 when his father gave him a slate blackboard from a demolished school house. His art education continued in public school on to an art degree from Texas Technological College. His formal training included instruction from the Houston Museum of Fine Arts as well as private lessons. His first job was as a technical illustrator at Chance-Vought Aircraft Company in Grand Prairie, Texas. After serving two years in the Army during the Korean War, Bassel worked in several advertising agencies in Dallas and El Paso for twenty seven years, and taught art at UTEP. He left advertising in 1981 to devote all of his time to painting. Some of his favorite subjects were Native Americans from the reservations in Oklahoma, Southwest landscapes and animals. He also did many portraits.During his career, Bassel created many logos for such El Paso companies as the ABC Bank, Providence Memorial Hospital, and the Texas Western College alumni magazine NOVA. His artwork hangs in many collections including that of the Eastman Kodak Corporation, the private collection of Roger Staubach, Sierra Providence Hospital, Sunland Park Turf Club and the University of Texas at Austin. His paintings are scattered throughout the United States as well as Japan, England, Mexico, and Canada.As per his request, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent in his memory to his favorite charities: St. Joseph's Indian School, P. O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD, 57326 or St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004.