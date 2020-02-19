|
Pervie Areila Atkins
El Paso - PERVIE ARELIA ATKINS, 89, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Enterprise, Alabama to the late Austin Turner and Lera Zieglar. She was the loving wife of 48 years, to the late U.S. Army Sgt. Retired J.D. Atkins and a retired Volunteer of the American Red Cross at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, where she greeted daily and brought extreme warmth and joy to the patients, visitors and staff. She was a loving mother, wife, friend, American Red Cross Volunteer, grandmother, great and great - great-grandmother to amany. Survivors include: Brother Moody Turner; Children: Randy Morris, Lynda Gates, Peggy Morris, and Arelia Anne Hammer; Grandchildren: William Morris, Daniel Morris, Nicole Gates, Aaron Gates, Linda King, Killian Hammer, and Tavin Hammer; Great-Grandchildren: Arelia Morris, Brittany Evans, Ashley King; and Great-Great Grandchildren: Elizabeth Evans and Katelyn Evans. She was preceded in death by husband J.D. Atkins, daughter Sarah Alice Hauger and Grandson Randy Morris Jr. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Committal Service to follow at 10:00am on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit Mrs. Atkins online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020