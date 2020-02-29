Resources
El Paso - Pete Borunda, 95, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 in San Antonio, TX where he was living. He was originally from Ysleta, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Susana Borunda; his brothers, William and Alfredo; his wife, Cecilia; and his son, Larry. He is survived by his sister, Camila Dora Perez (Bob); his three daughters, Evelyn, Diane, and Patty; and his grandchildren. Pete joined the Civil Conservation Corps (CCC Camps) at age 17 and then the U.S. Navy at 18 years old. He served aboard ship during World War II and experienced many battles. Services will be held in San Antonio, TX.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
