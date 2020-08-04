1/1
Pete Navarrete, Jr.

August 9, 1985 -

July 30, 2020

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved son Pete Navarrete, Jr. Pete (Petey) passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday July 30, 2020. He was born on August 9, 1985 (34 years old) in El Paso, Texas.

He is survived by his parents (Pete & Graciela Navarrete), sisters Monica Navarrete-Rodriguez (Javier), Vanessa Chatham (Matt) and younger brother Joseph Navarrete. He leaves behind his nephews (Angel, Joaquin, Antonio, and Nicolas), nieces (Carime and Mia) who he adored along with his cousins who he cherished from El Paso and New Jersey.

He graduated from Mountain View High School in 2004, where he participated in football and golf. He was also currently attending EPCC seeking a major in Psychology. Petey was a fun, loving and caring person who liked to sing karaoke and make people laugh.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Vicenta and Baltazar Carpio, his maternal great-grandmother Elena Herrada, and paternal grandfather Felipe Navarrete. Pete(y) will be missed tremendously, but never forgotten. "We will always carry your memory and love in our hearts."

Service Times: Viewing will be from 5pm to 9pm. at Perches-East 2280 Joe Battle Blvd. Rosary will begin at 8pm. There is a limit of 25 persons and masks are required.

Psalm 46:1-2 "God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear, though the earth gives way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea."

Psalm 73:26 "My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever."






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Perches Funeral Home-East - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
