Pete Walter Bruns
El Paso - Pete Walter Bruns passed away early Thursday morning, July 2nd, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Alpine, Texas, on Texas Independence Day, 1934. He attended Centennial Elementary and graduated from Alpine High School. Soon after his graduation, he married Celia Fierro Sanchez. He worked in the Bruns Grocery Store throughout his youth and joined the United States Air Force in 1954. He completed his Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and was later stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi, and Amarillo, Texas. One snowy day, he boarded a train to Washington D.C. before being shipped off to Tripoli, Libya, in North Africa, where he would finish his tour of duty. For our parents 50th Wedding Anniversary, they were fortunate to travel to Spain, Gibraltar and Morocco, in North Africa, where our father told us how his plane flew by the Rock of Gibraltar en route to Tripoli.
He returned to Alpine upon completion of his enlistment, and attended Sul Ross State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. He would leave Alpine with his young family, moving to Socorro, New Mexico, where he was an Accountant at a furniture store. A year later, the family moved to El Paso. He worked for Mr. Frank Halla, owner of the Myers Company on Cotton Street, and later, would remain as Mr. Halla's personal accountant until his passing.
His career as an accountant continued at Rudolph Miles and Sons, where he worked in the CustomHouse Brokers business until his own retirement.
Throughout his life, he was a loyal and faithful fan of the Dallas Cowboys! Pete's passions included card games such as Canasta, Black Jack, and Solitaire, which he could play for hours on end. He looked forward to his trips to Las Vegas, and to the casinos in El Paso, Ruidoso, Albuquerque, and
Eagle Pass, always waiting to get that big winning hand!
His father Louis Bruns, Grandfather Louis Bruns, and Great Grandfather August Bruns, were born in Fredericksburg, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Maria De Anda Bruns, sister Rosa Hernandez, brother Frank Bruns, and his first son, Armando Bruns. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Celia Sanchez Bruns, and children Peter Walter Bruns Jr., Richard Bruns, Brenda Bruns, and Sandra Bruns-Jimenez (Victor), his sisters Mary Lou Lopez and Angela Bermudez and their families. Grandchildren include Pete Walter Bruns III, US Army Sgt First Class Mark Anthony Bruns (Nicki), Samantha and Matthew Jimenez, and five Great-Grandchildren. Rosary and Mass are scheduled for Wednesday, July 10th at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, where he was a member for 57 years. Burial will be in the family plot at Holy Angels' Cemetery, in Alpine, Texas, on Thursday, July 11th, at 11:00 a.m. Alpine time. Arrangements by Sunset Funeral Homes of El Paso, (915) 755-4494.
May God's perpetual light shine upon you.
May you rest in peace.
With love from your family…
