Peter Aceves Rivera
El Paso, TX - 01/05/1945 - 06/12/2019 Peter left us on June 12, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Juana Rivera, brother Xavier Rivera, and sister Angelina Simmons. Peter is survived by his life partner of 46 years, John Parker, siblings Marie Flowers (David), Joaquin Rivera (Roseann), Agustin Rivera, and Manny Rivera, and his beloved niece Felicia Simmons Hartiens (Isaac).
Peter was born in El Paso and raised by his two aunts, Maria and Luz. At age 17, he ventured to California where he spent the next two years in a Trappist monastery.
In 1964, Peter moved to northwest Indiana, thus beginning an illustrious career at Inland Steel. Peter was the first Hispanic executive at Inland Steel and likely its first openly gay executive.
Peter retired at age 50 and, with his partner John, returned to his hometown of El Paso.
Shortly thereafter, he began what became a new passion and career in continuing education at UTEP's Center for Lifelong Learning (presently OLLI). His interest in continuing education evolved into Peter finding himself the Chairman for CLL/OLLI for approximately 10 years. At age 69, he officially retired (yet again!), leaving the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute a legacy of growth and prosperity.
Before falling ill, he enjoyed life to the fullest. He left a profound impression on everyone he touched. During the final days of his spirited battle, he received the utmost excellent care and comfort from Hospice El Paso. A special and heartfelt thank you to Juanita Pantoja and her family at her foster home in Central El Paso, who treated Peter like part of their family.
At Peter's request, his body was donated to the Texas Tech Paul Foster School of Medicine for education and research.
Thank you to all that loved him.
Memorial Service Pending.
Published in El Paso Times on June 21, 2019