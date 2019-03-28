|
|
Peter John (Pete) Herrera
El Paso - It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Deputy Peter John Herrera (Pete), 35, of El Paso, Texas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Pete was born December 12, 1983, he was a Del Valle High School graduate, and a lifelong resident of El Paso. He gave his life protecting and serving the county of El Paso and community he loved. Pete was a compassionate, good hearted, hardworking man, who loved his family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers. He was the epitome of what every law enforcement officer should be.
Pete honorably served El Paso County for 11 years serving as a Corrections Officer for six years and an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy for the last five years. He is survived by his wife Ashley Ernewayn-Herrera, his daughter Natalie Belle Maldonado, his parents Luis and Esther Herrera, his brother Louie Herrera (Julie) and his sister Melissa Herrera. Peter will also be forever remembered by nephews, nieces, extended family, dear friends and his fellow LEO's. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Luis L. Herrera, Thomasa Herrera, and Pedro Hijar.
Pete enjoyed spending time with his family and he demonstrated his love and support for them daily. He is highly thought of by his friends and fellow deputies. Pete was one of a kind and will be remembered as such. The family would like to thank the staff, trauma surgeons and ICU nurses from Del Sol Hospital whom worked tirelessly and fervently nonstop.
The family and friends of Deputy Peter J. Herrera invite you to join them as they lay to rest their beloved hero.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm - 9:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini 12200 Vista Del Sol. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00am on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini with a Committal Service to follow at Evergreen East Cemetery. Funeral Services under the direction of Martin Funeral Home East. www.funerariasdelangel.com/martin-east
Watch over your fellow brothers & sisters Deputy and rest easy, they will take it from here.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 28, 2019