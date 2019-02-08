|
In Loving Memory
Peter Max
May 10, 1967 -
February 10, 2009
It is 10 years ago that God decided to take you home to Nirvana. You would be 51 years old now and making us laugh. We miss your keen sense of humor, the love you showed everyone, and listening to you play the drums and sing. As we're united and strong in faith and love, we honor your awesome memories. Our hope is that you and Andros-Max are keeping each other company. *Relatives and friends join us at a memorial mass on Feb. 10th at All Saints Catholic (Gold & Dakota St.) at 10:30 am. Brunch
after the mass in the church's community hall.Loving you forever, Mom, Joe, Bernie and Family
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019