Petra Garcia

Petra Garcia In Memoriam
IN LOVING MEMORY OF

Petra Garcia

Dear Mom,

It's been 30 years since you left us. To us all it seems like yesterday. There is not one day that goes by without you showing us that you are our guardian angel. Watching us, leading us in the right direction.

Mom, I will never forget the day that you told my dad,

"Aqui esta tu commerciante de penny. I was 13 years old." To this day I continue to ask you for guidance and direction. In all our daily decisions your humor, strong character continue to make us all strong willed.

I miss you so much daily but the memories you left us gets us through tough times.

We love you very much!!

Oscar, Lola, grandkids, great grand kids and Family
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 1, 2019
