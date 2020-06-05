Phil SanchezEl Paso - Phil Sanchez passed away at his home on June 3, 2020 surrounded by his fur-babies and family. A celebration of life will be at Martin Funeral Home East located at 1460 George Dieter on June 13th at 11 am. As he would have said YOUR ATTENDANCE is appreciated. Wear a mask and social distancing will be observed. BRING YOUR BEADS AND BOAS it is going to be a Real Celebration of life. He is preceded in death by his Son Phillip, Father Max and Mother Irma. He is survived by his wife Lupe, his brother David (Madeline), son Michael (Lourdes), Daughter Rosemary (John/Capt. USARMY Daegu South Korea), Grandsons Max (Kat), Phillip (Kelly) and Nick. He was a proud veteran of USAF and will be interred at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.