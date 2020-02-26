Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Vigil
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel Central
3839 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Gaucin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Daniel Gaucin


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Daniel Gaucin Obituary
Philip Daniel Gaucin

El Paso - Flipper Philip Daniel Gaucin

June 14, 1962 - February 19, 2020

Philip (Flipper) passed away February 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Canutillo, Texas to George, Sr. and Jennie Gaucin. He was an avid bowler, dancer, and a friend to everyone he met. His life was special. Philip is preceded in death by his mother and father, Jennie and George Gaucin Sr. He is survived by his sister Elise (Larry) and his brother George, Jr. (Margie) and his nephews Gabriel, Cory, Michael, George, III and Stephen. The family is grateful to Peoplecare Program, Draco Services and Oasis Nursing Home for their care and support. Vigil and Scripture Service will be held Friday, February 28th at 11:00 am at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, followed by interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -