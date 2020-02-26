|
|
Philip Daniel Gaucin
El Paso - Flipper Philip Daniel Gaucin
June 14, 1962 - February 19, 2020
Philip (Flipper) passed away February 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Canutillo, Texas to George, Sr. and Jennie Gaucin. He was an avid bowler, dancer, and a friend to everyone he met. His life was special. Philip is preceded in death by his mother and father, Jennie and George Gaucin Sr. He is survived by his sister Elise (Larry) and his brother George, Jr. (Margie) and his nephews Gabriel, Cory, Michael, George, III and Stephen. The family is grateful to Peoplecare Program, Draco Services and Oasis Nursing Home for their care and support. Vigil and Scripture Service will be held Friday, February 28th at 11:00 am at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, followed by interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020