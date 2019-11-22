Services
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 856-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip LoPiccolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Frank LoPiccolo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Frank LoPiccolo Obituary
Philip Frank LoPiccolo

El Paso - Dr. Philip F. LoPiccolo passed away peacefully at WBAMC while gently holding the hand of his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Ann.

He spent his life caring for others as a devoted husband, son, father, grandfather, great grandfather and pediatrician specializing in attentionissues and learning disabilities. He graduated from Villanova and Creighton and did his Internship and Residency at WBAMC.

Philip completed an infectious disease rotation in Thailand. Working his way to full colonel, he served two tours in Germany establishing 21clinics for the Exceptional Family Member Program. He also served at Walter Reed and as an instructor at USHUS. After retiring, he continued his vocation in private practice dedicating his life to serving his beloved El Paso community.

Philip was a world traveler and passionate about exploring cultures, people, food, places and history and sharing his discoveries with thosehe loved. He was an excellent cook and a member of the AMICI Italian Club.

Most importantly, he spent his life healing and helping others. Philip was an inspiration and mentor to countless physicians and teachers.He deeply loved, and will be missed by his family. He was devoted to his Catholic faith and his favorite saint, Padre Pio.

He will wait for Mary Ann, his brother Frank (Roseann), his kids Sal (Cathy), Philip (Bertie), Ann (Tony), Mary Beth (David) and David (Adriana) to join him in heaven with his son John. He will serve as a guardian angel and watch over his grandchildren Michael,Christine, Giuseppe, Giovanni, Corrine, Ryan and great granddaughter Gianna.

Visitation Wednesday, November 27th 5:00 pm - 9:00pm (Rosary 6:00pm) Crestview; Mass Friday, November 29th 12:30 pm Saint Matthew; Burial Friday 2:00 pm Fort Bliss.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -