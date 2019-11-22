|
|
Philip Frank LoPiccolo
El Paso - Dr. Philip F. LoPiccolo passed away peacefully at WBAMC while gently holding the hand of his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Ann.
He spent his life caring for others as a devoted husband, son, father, grandfather, great grandfather and pediatrician specializing in attentionissues and learning disabilities. He graduated from Villanova and Creighton and did his Internship and Residency at WBAMC.
Philip completed an infectious disease rotation in Thailand. Working his way to full colonel, he served two tours in Germany establishing 21clinics for the Exceptional Family Member Program. He also served at Walter Reed and as an instructor at USHUS. After retiring, he continued his vocation in private practice dedicating his life to serving his beloved El Paso community.
Philip was a world traveler and passionate about exploring cultures, people, food, places and history and sharing his discoveries with thosehe loved. He was an excellent cook and a member of the AMICI Italian Club.
Most importantly, he spent his life healing and helping others. Philip was an inspiration and mentor to countless physicians and teachers.He deeply loved, and will be missed by his family. He was devoted to his Catholic faith and his favorite saint, Padre Pio.
He will wait for Mary Ann, his brother Frank (Roseann), his kids Sal (Cathy), Philip (Bertie), Ann (Tony), Mary Beth (David) and David (Adriana) to join him in heaven with his son John. He will serve as a guardian angel and watch over his grandchildren Michael,Christine, Giuseppe, Giovanni, Corrine, Ryan and great granddaughter Gianna.
Visitation Wednesday, November 27th 5:00 pm - 9:00pm (Rosary 6:00pm) Crestview; Mass Friday, November 29th 12:30 pm Saint Matthew; Burial Friday 2:00 pm Fort Bliss.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019