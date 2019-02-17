|
Philip Michael Kennedy "Mike", 74, passed away February 6, 2019. He was the husband of Betty Jane sharing 50 years together. Born in El Paso to James and Lena Kennedy. He attended Austin High School and UTEP. He was employed at Tri-State Grocers and retired from Currey Adkins. His favorite hobbies were playing golf and restoring old cars. He is survived by spouse Betty Jane and beloved daughters Barbara (Brian) Wancho and Alison Kennedy; His pride and joy, grandchildren: Skyler Michael, Hunter, Mercer, Parker Wancho and Cameron Michael Kennedy; His brothers Jim (Margaret), Jere (Pat), and sister Carol.
Memorial service will be held February 23 at 4 p.m. at Jesus Chapel 111 West Sunset 79922.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Jesus Chapel in memory of Mike Kennedy.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 17, 2019