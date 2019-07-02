Philip Whitehead



Ensley - Philip Whitehead, 89, was born 06 September 1929 to Clara Rankin and John Whitehead in Ensley, Alabama. Philip is the third oldest of nine children. Philip first met Marilyn C. Mills in 1956; but unfortunately, his military duties called him for an assignment in Korea. Upon returning from duty, Philip and Marilyn once again crossed paths and decided to marry in March 1959; in March 2019, the two Lovebirds celebrated 60 Blessed years of Marital Bliss. Philip, Proudly and with immense Honor, served during the Korean and Vietnam Campaigns in the United States Army for 24 years; retiring as a Command Sergeant Major. Not only was he an accomplished Army Veteran, he was also a 33rd Degree Free Mason.



On the early morning hours, as breakfast was being served, 29June2019, Philip crossed over to be with the Lord, and joined John and Clara Whitehead (his Parents) and Marcus Eric Whitehead, his middle Son. He is survived by his lovely Wife, Marilyn, oldest Daughter Felicia and Husband Thomas Walters, youngest Daughter Rosé and Husband Richard Hopkins, and middle Son Philip C. Whitehead. He is also survived by the following Grandchildren: Jacoby, Ethan, Katherina, Anastasia, Adrianna, Akeem, Mariah, Elisa, Jamal, and Dylion. Let us not forget the Great Grandchildren: Seriah, Annalee, Flynn, Marilyn, and Miles.



Philip loved people of all walks of life, sharing his life experiences from his military career. His favorite saying "Don't take wooden nickels, because they don't spend!"



Visitation will be held at 5:00pm to 9:00pm, Sunday, 07 July 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Funeral Service to be held at 10:00am, Monday, 08 July 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast followed by the Committal Service at 11:00am, Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.