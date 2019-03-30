|
Phyllis Anne Pollard
El Paso - Phyllis Anne Hinton Pollard, 83, went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2019. She died in her home surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was the eldest of six children born to Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Houston Hinton. Although she was born in Arizona, her parents moved to El Paso, Texas when she was a small child. She attended Austin High School, where she met the love of her life, Robert Eugene Pollard. They married in 1951. Phyllis worked in her father's medical practice until his death in 1974. She then returned to the University of Texas at El Paso to finish her bachelor's degree to become a teacher. She taught for 20 years at Hawkins Elementary School from 1981-2001. She taught several grades, but her favorite was the 4th and 5th grade. She retired from teaching to help care for her elderly Mother, Gwendolyn Moody Hinton, who passed away shortly thereafter. To stay active, Phyllis took up oil painting and she took classes to learn how to perfect her talent. She enjoyed painting landscapes and particularly like painting scenes with waterfalls and groves of trees. Phyllis also enjoyed traveling and visiting new places. She cherished the time she spent in Europe when she visited her daughter, Melissa, in 1985. She traveled to Germany, Wales, England, Italy, France and she bought many books about each country so that she could share these beautiful places with her students. Phyllis was passionate about teaching and believed in the value of education. She strived to provide each of her students with the skills needed to continue to advance to the next grade. She also encouraged her students to seek higher education and helped many of her former students with the necessary endorsements to enter college. Phyllis was also a devout Christian and supported her husband's calling to attend seminary school. She read the Bible every day and the pages of her Bible are worn thin from many years of use. She could easily quote scripture and appreciated lively conversation about the Bible and the solace the words could bring. She was comforted by the belief she would see her husband, daughter, father and mother in Heaven. Phyllis was also a very talented cook. She was known for her outstanding pie crusts. She enjoyed cooking for her family and looked forward to family gatherings where her delicious desserts were admired and rapidly eaten.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Laura Anne Pollard, who passed in July 2018. Phyllis was married to Robert (Bob) Eugene Pollard for over 67 years. She cared for him as his health declined after his heart attack in 2013 and cherished the many years of marriage they had together. Her beloved husband passed away at the age of 89 in September 2018. She is survived by her remaining child, Melissa May Offutt, her granddaughters, Amanda Anne Teran and Samantha May Offutt, as well as her great-grandchildren, Ruben Mark Teran and Gabriel Teran-Munoz.
Visitation will be from 5:00-9:00pm Sunday, March 31st and Services will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer, Monday, April 1st at 12:30 with burial immediately following at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband. Friends and family will gather at her home after the services. The family would like to thank Hospice of El Paso for the excellent care they provided to Phyllis. May she rest in peace.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 30, 2019